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Oakland Chamber of Commerce faces $42,000 ethics fine for improper campaign spending
By Eli Wolfe,10 days ago
Oakland’s biggest business lobbying group is facing a big fine due to its activities during the 2018 election. The Oakland Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce funneled money from over a dozen big companies and wealthy individuals into an independent expenditure committee called “Oaklanders for Responsible Leadership,” which was used to campaign against then-Councilmember Desley Brooks during the 2018 election, according to investigators with the Public Ethics Commission.
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