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The father of the Real Madrid star in Istanbul: an unexpected move brings Diaz closer to departure
By Abdelmawgood Samir,10 days ago
The Turkish newspaper "Fotospor" revealed that Besiktas president Serdar Adali and coach Vincenzo Italiano met the father of the Moroccan player to discuss a possible move for his son. The pair wanted to gauge the family's stance on the sporting project the club hopes will convince Diaz to try something new in the Turkish league.