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Lakers Make New Luka Doncic Injury Announcement Before Suns Game
By Jonathan Vankin,10 days ago
Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick says Luka Doncic is “fine” after a right ankle tweak, and the NBA scoring leader should be available Sunday at the Phoenix Suns. The scare came in the closing minutes of a blowout in Milwaukee, and Doncic did not finish Wednesday’s 123-112 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, but Redick played down the damage, calling the injury “just a light tweak.” Doncic indicated he should be ready for the next game.