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Check Out Marvel Midnight Issue #3 Covers Before December Release
By Chad Burdette,9 days ago
Following their blockbuster launch, the third issues of MIDNIGHT SPIDER-MAN by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and ScieTronc, MIDNIGHT FANTASTIC FOUR by Benjamin Percy and Kev Walker, and MIDNIGHT X-MEN by Jonathan Hickman and Matteo Della Fonte arrive December 16!. The recently released covers capture the line’s horror-fueled vision with top artists...