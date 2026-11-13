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Same loan, three different notes: Ohio court blocks Deutsche Bank foreclosure
By Regielyn Santiago,8 days ago
An appeals court reversed Deutsche Bank’s foreclosure victory after the bank submitted three different versions of the same promissory note across a decade of litigation. The Eighth District Court of Appeals threw out a summary judgment that had given Deutsche Bank National Trust Company a win over a borrower on a property in Olmsted Township, Ohio. The November 12, 2026 decision came down to something mortgage professionals know matters: document consistency.