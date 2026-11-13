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A Theory That Will Revisit And Redefine The Perils Of The Atomic Age Is Tested in Midnight Fantastic Four #2
By Chad Burdette,10 days ago
The all-new, all-disturbing Midnight Universe continues this week as the three debut issues—the only Marvel comics released that day—will usher in a creator-driven line where some of Marvel’s most acclaimed modern talents are given free rein to reimagine the world’s greatest heroes in chilling and daring new ways.