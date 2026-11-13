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Meals on Wheels Fort Collins Seeks $39,000 on Colorado Gives Day to Support 20 Homebound Residents
By chambergeneral,8 days ago
As the holiday giving season kicks into high gear, Meals on Wheels Fort Collins is inviting local residents and business leaders to rally behind homebound seniors for Colorado Gives Day on Tuesday, December 8, 2026. The local nonprofit has set an ambitious campaign goal of $39,000, which will completely fund a full year of nutritious daily meals, safety checks, and volunteer companionship for 20 new homebound neighbors in Fort Collins throughout 2027.
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