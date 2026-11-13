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“There are no excuses”: Jürgen Klopp jokes about the advantages of a behind-closed-doors match against Serbia – and suspects there is a competition
By Tim Ursinus,10 days ago
Jürgen Klopp sees no problem with Germany's Nations League away match in Serbia taking place with almost no fans in the stadium. Quite the opposite. Speaking to RTL before the match, the national team coach was asked whether he would hold back his touchline comments because of the behind-closed-doors match. He said: "Not so far, to be honest. Besides, I think the 5,000 children from Serbia are very loud. There must have been some kind of competition: Who can be the loudest under the age of 14? And they found them."