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20 Places to see Santa in Birmingham in 2026
By Hannah Jones,10 days ago
Christmas is just around the corner, which means your time to get pictures with Santa Claus is now. Fortunately, Birmingham has tons of places that snagged a spot on the big guy’s busy schedule (so hard to do this time of year!), so you’ve got plenty of options to claim your spot on the nice list and let him know exactly what you want for Christmas. Read on to see where you can meet him (and maybe snap a few pics for the memories) this year!