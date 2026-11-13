undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
3 must-see holiday concerts in Birmingham: Christmas classics, Santa + more
By Madelyn Alexander,10 days ago
From modern Christmas classics like “Here Comes Santa Claus” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” to centuries-old seasonal programs like “Messiah,” music is folded into holiday traditions worldwide. For families in Birmingham, one organization is bringing the full range of Christmas music to local stages in December 2026 and inviting you to hear it all.