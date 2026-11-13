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On video: Lookman goes down injured in Nigeria shirt, and Atletico awaits the nightmare
By Magdy Obaid,10 days ago
The Atlético Madrid forward hobbled off before the end of the first half after feeling sudden pain. The scene alarmed Nigeria's technical staff and Atlético supporters alike, with every early indication pointing to a muscular problem pending official confirmation from medical examinations. No official diagnosis has yet been...