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Tuchel warns England against repeating Argentina's mistake against Spain
By Hussein Hamdy,10 days ago
England face a brutal test at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano on Sunday. World champions Spain stand in their way, unbeaten in a record 43 consecutive matches. Spain had already beaten England in the UEFA Nations League at Wembley, but the Madrid rematch has become a decider for top spot in the group, according to Britain's Mirror newspaper.