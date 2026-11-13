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Sumner County Schools Lose 1,700 Students, Now Eye Staff Cuts and $11.5M Gap
By Mark Robinson,9 days ago
The district’s reported 1,734 student withdrawals between the end of the 2025-26 school year and Nov. 6, 2026, are departures over a specific period—not a measure of how much total enrollment changed. Separately, district figures show enrollment roughly 1,500 students lower than two years earlier, when 30,789 students were enrolled. The distinction matters as Sumner County Schools reviews staffing levels and considers the budget effects of a smaller student population.
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