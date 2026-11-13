undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Erin Traffic Stop Nets Nearly 65 Pounds Of Cocaine, $1.5M Street Value
By David García,9 days ago
A traffic stop on the edge of Erin turned into one of the largest drug busts Houston County has seen in recent memory, after officers say they pulled over a semi-truck for violations and ended up seizing a cache of cocaine worth as much as $1.5 million. The driver, identified by police as Alfredo Lopez Trujillo, a resident of Mexico, was arrested and now faces a charge of possession of cocaine for resale.