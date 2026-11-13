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Appeals Court Says US Wrongly Withheld Highway Funds to NY Over Immigrant Licenses
By LARRY NEUMEISTERJOSH FUNK - Associated Press,10 days ago
NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Transportation Department wrongly decided to withhold nearly $74 million in highway money from New York state after it refused to revoke nearly 33,000 questionable commercial driver’s licenses for immigrants when an audit revealed problems last year, a federal appeals court said Friday.