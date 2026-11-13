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Wilson County Pushes to Be First in Line for Boring Co. Tunnel, Senator Says
By David García,9 days ago
State Sen. Mark Pody says he wants The Boring Company's Nashville tunnel to keep digging east, straight into Wilson County, and he's already named a potential stop: the Providence area of Mt. Juliet. The Tennessee lawmaker laid out his case at a town hall last Friday, framing it as a fix for the county's chronic traffic headaches and a possible economic win for the community.