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State Sen. Blake Doriot Named New Chair of the Indiana Senate Agriculture Committee
By C.J. Miller,10 days ago
Indiana farmers will have a new voice leading agricultural policy discussions in the State Senate when the 2027 legislative session gets underway. State Sen. Blake Doriot (R-Goshen) has been appointed chair of the Senate Committee on Agriculture for the 125th Indiana General Assembly, placing a lawmaker with longstanding family ties to agriculture at the helm of one of the Statehouse’s key committees for Hoosier farmers.
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