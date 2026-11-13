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Fogg Street Rooftop Sets a Bavarian Winter Run Through February
By Ethan Taylor,10 days ago
Nashville's Fogg Street Lawn Club is putting a Bavarian winter on the roof: heated cabins, ice-stock curling and fire pits, scheduled from Monday into late February. Visit Music City lists Bavarian Winter Wonderland from Monday, Nov. 16, through Sunday, Feb. 28, 2027, at 648 Fogg St. A related kick-off is on the calendar for Friday, Nov. 13, at the same address.