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Nashville Mom Dies at Detox Center, Son Says Staff Faked Her Vital Signs
By Cat Ansar,8 days ago
Amanda Gibson checked into Music City Detox in February 2025 seeking help for alcohol and benzodiazepine addiction. Three days later, a nurse found the 45-year-old mother of four unresponsive in her bed. Now her son, a working paramedic, says state records show the staff tasked with watching over her falsified the very documents meant to prove she was being monitored.
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