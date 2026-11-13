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Former Sumner County Schools employee arrested on child sexual abuse charges, police say. Here’s what we know
By Caleb Wethington,10 days ago
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A former Sumner County Schools employee has been arrested on multiple child sexual abuse and exploitation charges, according to Hendersonville police. Jesse Owen Shipley, 43, was arrested Thursday, November 12. Police said he faces the following charges:. One count of continuous sexual abuse of a child.