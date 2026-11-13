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Tennessee sheriff’s office closes public access to shooting range after damage, safety concerns. Here’s what we know
By Caleb Wethington,10 days ago
The Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office is closing its training center shooting range to general public use after reporting repeated damage and unsafe shooting. The sheriff’s office said buildings, equipment and other property have been shot, and a deputy recently witnessed someone firing in an unsafe direction near other people.
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