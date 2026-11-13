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COMMENTARY: Part 2: Do we really need more ‘Forever Wild’ land?
By Almanack Guest Contributor,10 days ago
The Adirondack Almanack is a public forum dedicated to promoting and discussing current events, history, arts, nature and outdoor recreation and other topics of interest to the Adirondacks and its communities. We publish commentary and opinion pieces from voluntary contributors, as well as news updates and event notices from area organizations.