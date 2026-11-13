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From Blown Glass to Watercolors: Celebrate Creativity at Englewood’s Must-See Fall Art Festival
7 days ago
Mark your calendar for the Annual Englewood Invitational Fall Art Festival, coming up November 28–29, 2026, at Pioneer Plaza on Dearborn Street in Englewood, Florida. This year, approximately 50 talented artists and artisans will fill the plaza, showing off their original work in just about every medium you can imagine. Expect watercolors, sculpture, jewelry, blown glass, photography, mixed media; you name it. The featured artist is Carol Swayze, so be sure to stop by her booth.
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