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DC man sentenced to 36 years after argument over grill leads to deadly shooting
By Dominick Philippe-Auguste,10 days ago
WASHINGTON (7News) — A Washington, D.C., man was sentenced to 36 years in prison after an argument over a barbecue grill led to a deadly shooting in August 2023. Irv Duff, 36, was found guilty of one count each of second-degree murder while armed, assault with a dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and two counts of possession of a firearm during a crime of violence.
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