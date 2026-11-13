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Dejounte Murray Reportedly Requests Trade, Top Landing Spots amid Latest NBA Rumors
By Doric Sam,10 days ago
If the Suns' pursuit of Murray materializes, they could have a young player who would interest the Pelicans. The Athletic's Sam Amick reported earlier on Friday that opposing clubs feel that the Suns are "motivated" to trade shooting guard Jalen Green for a proven point guard. Amick later added that Murray's trade request could reignite trade talks between Phoenix and New Orleans.