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Speed, no seat belt and alcohol linked to fatal Roseburg crash
By Ryan Bonham,10 days ago
ROSEBURG, Ore. – A 24-year-old Roseburg man died following a single-vehicle crash into an embankment early on Friday, according to the Roseburg Police Department. RPD officials said they responded just before 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 13 to a single-vehicle crash in the area of West Lookingglass Road and West Goedeck Avenue. Kyler Elias Haney was reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed on West Goedeck Avenue when he failed to stop at a stop sign at West Lookingglass Road, crashing his silver Ford F350 into an embankment. According to the police report, Haney was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash and intoxicants were believed a factor in the crash.
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