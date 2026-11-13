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FAA proposes fuel tube fix for Global 7500, 8000 engines
By Jadda Tyree, GlobalAir.com,10 days ago
Two of the most high-profile business jets available today, the Bombardier Global 7500 and Global 8000, powered by General Electric Passport 20 engines, are in the FAA’s crosshairs after a fire warning and in-flight shutdown (IFSD) traced to an eroded fuel tube. A proposed airworthiness directive (AD) would require replacement of the affected tube with a redesigned part.