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Transcript: C Andrew Meyer Press Conference - November 12
By Dolphins Staff,7 days ago
Read the full transcript from C Andrew Meyer's media availability on November 12, 2026. How much does it help that you have been working kind of exclusively with Kyle McCord?. Andrew Meyer: I think that it helps a lot. I mean obviously we've built a chemistry in there between just the snap exchanges, stuff like that and we have a really good relationship so I think that it's comforting for sure like just knowing like that we've both gotten a lot of snaps together. Knowing that that's who I'm going to be out there with, it's definitely a little comforting.