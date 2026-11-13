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NWMSU sampling foods from around the region for community members
10 days ago
Northwest Missouri State University will be filled with samples of local goods for community members to experience next week for the Taste of Northwest Missouri Market. From 4 to 7pm on Thursday November 19th, the market will celebrate the outstanding food and agricultural products in the region hosted at the Agricultural Learning Center, located on Northwest’s R.T Wright Farm at 22893 U.S. Highway 71. The event, which is free to enter and open to the public, brings together food producers, entrepreneurs and businesses to connect with patrons and introduce products.