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Small and midsize jets are absorbing the whole preowned slowdown
By Jadda Tyree, GlobalAir.com,10 days ago
Small and medium business jets are absorbing nearly all of the preowned market's current pullback, while large jets are holding their value. JETNET's November JIQ Market Barometer, covering trailing 12-month data through October, shows small and medium jet transaction value each down about 11% from the prior year. Large jet transaction value is close to flat.