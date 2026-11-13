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‘It brings tears to you’: Rep. Bennie Thompson reflects on Colom’s historic victory and Fannie Lou Hamer’s legacy
10 days ago
More than 60 years after working alongside Fannie Lou Hamer, the Miss. congressman reflects on mentoring Colom and witnessing a historic Senate victory that generations of Black voters and civil rights activists helped make possible. More than 60 years after the famed civil rights and voting rights activist Fannie Lou...
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