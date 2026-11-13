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A 71-Year-Old Told TikTok ‘I Was Trying to Race’ in a Cammed Silverado. Under Florida Law, a Pass at a Light Can Be Enough
10 days ago
"I was trying to race." A 71-year-old said that to her granddaughter on camera when asked why two deputies had pulled her over in a cammed Silverado, according to Backfire News' account of a TikTok video posted Oct. 13. Whether a prosecutor would ever want that sentence depends on where she was driving, and the video never says.
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