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Between The Capitals & Devils, Which Team Will Make The Next Splash Trade?
By Mike Fink,9 days ago
The New Jersey Devils and the Washington Capitals are at an uncanny halfway point in their matchups. Both teams are in the middle of a home-and-home matchup and have played two of the four games in the season series. The Capitals took the first meeting on their home ice 4-2, and the Devils evened up the score with a 5-2 win on Thursday night on their home ice.