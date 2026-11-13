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Amazon's early Black Friday sale brings the SHOKZ OpenFit 2+ Open-Ear Earbuds down to their lowest price yet
By HTG Deals Desk,10 days ago
Earbuds that seal off your ears or have active noise cancellation get risky when you need to hear traffic on a run or someone walking up to you in a gym. Open-ear earbuds, like the SHOKZ OpenFit 2+, are built to keep your surroundings audible while you listen. Right now, you can get them for half off at Amazon as part of an early Black Friday deal.