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Rapids Academy goalkeeper Victor Hart called up to St. Kitts-Nevis Senior Men’s National Team
9 days ago
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Rapids Academy goalkeeper Victor Hart has been called up to St. Kitts-Nevis Senior Men's National Team for their upcoming Concacaf Nations League qualifying matches, the St. Kitts-Nevis Football Association announced. Marking his second call up to St. Kitts-Nevis Senior National Team, Hart joined the National...
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