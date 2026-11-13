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Takoma Park Leaders Face Intense Scrutiny at FY 2028 Budget Forum
By AJ Campbell,9 days ago
On Monday evening, November 9, 2026, Takoma Park City Manager Rob DiSpirito, accompanied by senior department heads, convened a hybrid Community Budget Forum to begin public dialogue about the upcoming Fiscal Year 2028 budget, which runs from July 1, 2027, through June 30, 2028. City leadership framed the forum as an early opportunity to align municipal spending with community priorities. Residents used the meeting to examine the city’s fiscal choices, tax policy, staffing, and service costs.