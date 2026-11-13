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Gatesville Education Foundation receives donation
3 days ago
The Gatesville ISD Education Foundation recently received a generous donation from The First National Bank of Central Texas. Bank president, Will Coward, said, “With every new account we opened, we decided to give $25 to the Gatesville ISD Education Foundation. During a seven-week cycle, we received 102 new accounts which would provide the Education Foundation with $2,550, but the bank decided to r…
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