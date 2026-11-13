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Dungeon Automata Sets January 2027 Release for Its Clever Dungeon Crawler
By architeg,9 days ago
Dungeon Automata combines classic dungeon crawling, programmable golems, and hands-off battles in a strategy RPG arriving January 26, 2027. Dungeon Automata doesn’t ask you to swing a sword every few seconds. Instead, it asks a more mischievous question: what if you designed the adventuring party, wrote its marching orders, and then had to live with the consequences?