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10 MCPS Schools Named National Gold Ribbon Schools for Service Learning, the Only Maryland Schools on the List
By Moderately MOCO,7 days ago
Ten Montgomery County public schools are among 50 schools nationwide named 2026 Gold Ribbon Schools in Service-Learning by the national group Youth Service America. They are the only Maryland schools on the group’s honoree list. The 10 schools. Damascus High School. Gaithersburg High School. Quince Orchard High School. William...