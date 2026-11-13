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2003 Prix de l'Opera Winner Zee Zee Top Dies at 27
By Tom Peacock/Racing Post,10 days ago
Meon Valley Stud's group 1 winner and exceptional broodmare Zee Zee Top died Nov. 12 at the age of 27. The Zafonic mare was one of a number of flag-bearers over the years in the Hampshire operation's Helena Springfield black and white spotted silks. Trained by Sir Michael Stoute, she won the Middleton Stakes in 2003 at York Racecourse and finished third to stablemate Russian Rhythm in the Nassau Stakes (G1).