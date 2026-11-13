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Light snow showers and colder temperatures prompt PennDOT travel safety reminder
By Hannah Poggi,10 days ago
DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — As colder temperatures and light snow showers move into parts of Northeastern Pennsylvania, PennDOT is reminding drivers to prepare for changing road conditions and use caution behind the wheel. With wintry weather expected Friday and into the weekend, officials are encouraging motorists to make...