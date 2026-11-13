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Renae Blanche Blasdell – Ryan
By Janelle Tucker,10 days ago
Renae Blanche Blasdell, 70, of Ryan, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at the Regional Medical Center in Manchester. She was born on February 26, 1956, in Los Angeles, California, the daughter of William and Helen (Carr) Brinker. On June 23, 1973, Renae was united in marriage to Tommy Blasdell in Covington, Iowa. Three children were born to this union. They lived and raised their family in and around the Cedar Rapids area. She received her business management degree at Kirkwood Community College and worked as a director at Eastern Iowa Environmental Education. Renae loved spending time outdoors, especially camping and fishing. Above all else, spending time with family was her greatest joy. In 2012 she and Tommy found their perfect home in Ryan.