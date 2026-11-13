undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Zavateri, Shareholder New to Tally-Ho Roster in 2027
By Tom Peacock/Racing Post,10 days ago
Tally-Ho Stud has announced the 2027 fees for two new recruits and an existing eight members of a strong stallion lineup. Zavateri will be introduced at a fee of €17,500 after a brilliant career with Eve Johnson Houghton including wins in the July Stakes (G2), Vintage Stakes (G2), and Vincent O'Brien National Stakes (G1) as a juvenile in 2025, as well as a later score in the Celebration Mile Stakes (G2).