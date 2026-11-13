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Heard in Humboldt: Bleater at Outer Space Arcata
By Stephanie McGeary,9 days ago
Welcome to Heard in Humboldt on KHSU, a program where we play a range of live music recordings from Humboldt County. We often find great recordings from a favorite local venue, Outer Space in Arcata, and this week we will feature a segment of an Outer Space show on May 17, which featured Canadian Folk singer Ora Cogan and local groups Bleater and Octobercountry.