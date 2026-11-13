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Kerness K Seeks 12th Straight Win in Claiming Crown
By Sean Collins,10 days ago
Winning is the most difficult thing to do in horse racing, but Kerness K has made it seem easy this year. You wouldn't think it by just looking at the small 4-year-old steel-gray gelding, but the son of Great Notion is the winningest horse in North America this season and rides an 11-race win streak into the $100,000 Claiming Crown Ready's Rocket Express at Churchill Downs.