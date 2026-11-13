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Dr. Oz Says Hospice Fraud ‘Persists.’ I’m a CPA — One Fake Sign-up Can Stop Medicare From Paying for Mom’s Treatment
By Stacy Johnson CPA,10 days ago
Money Talks News may earn commission or revenue through links in the content below. Our editorial team independently selects all products. Compensation does not influence our recommendations. Dr. Mehmet Oz runs the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the federal agency in charge of Medicare. And he says crooked hospice...