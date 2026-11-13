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Ireland's Fishing Paradise Is A Gorgeous Lake With Pristine Waters And Unique Trout
By Eva Johnstone,10 days ago
Featuring over 4,600 miles of coastline and a deep cultural connection to harvesting from the seas, Ireland is a renowned fishing destination. And, while the nation boasts plenty of shore fishing opportunities, Ireland is also home to some of the top brown trout fisheries in Europe. However, for a once-in-a-lifetime fishing experience, northwest Ireland must be explored. Here, lucky anglers can pursue two types of trout that can only be found natively at Lough Melvin, a 5,428-acre lake straddling County Fermanagh in Northern Ireland and County Leitrim in the Republic of Ireland.