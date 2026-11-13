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Dazzlin’ Diamonds shine at Mission BBQ’s Veterans Day celebration
By Staff Report,10 days ago
The Villages’ newest dance group, The Dazzlin’ Diamonds, brought a little extra sparkle to Veterans Day this year. The dancers stepped out to help thank and honor area veterans during a special celebration at the Mission BBQ restaurant in Lady Lake. This past Wednesday, Nov. 11, the popular barbecue joint served up complimentary meals during lunch and dinner to all veterans as a heartfelt “thank you” for their service. The Dazzlin’ Diamonds were thrilled to be part of the festivities and show their support for our nation’s heroes.
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