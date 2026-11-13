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They train people to avoid 'honeypot' scams—here are the common red flags they spot: 'It feels so good to be wanted'
By Tom Huddleston Jr.,10 days ago
Shawnee Delaney often kicks off a training session by telling a room full of corporate workers: "OK, raise your hand if you've ever gotten a flattering message on LinkedIn just complimenting your background and your profile and your experience." "Every hand goes up," she says. Then, she tells attendees how...