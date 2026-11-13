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Evansville's Christkindlmarkt Turns 9, Raffles Off a $1,600 Cuckoo Clock
By Jon Anderson,10 days ago
Evansville's longest-running taste of German holiday tradition returns Saturday, November 21, when Germania Maennerchor hosts its 9th Annual Christkindlmarkt from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to WKDQ. The event brings a handcrafted vendor market, kids' activities, Santa photos and a lineup of German-inspired food and drink to the Evansville community for another year.